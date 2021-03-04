EndSARS: My palace looters stole $2m, N17m – Oba of Lagos

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, says looters that invaded his palace on October 21, 2020, stole $2 million and N17 million.

The monarch made this revelation on Wednesday during the commissioning of Glover Hall Memorial in Lagos.

He said: “I will support anything that will move Lagos forward. I have appealed to the Federal Government to assist Lagos with what we have suffered. The incident that happened here from October 20th to 23rd is so saddening.

“The destruction we suffered in Lagos is so enormous than in any other part of the country.

“Many buildings were burnt, including vehicles used to generate income. I can now say publicly that they stole $2 million and N17 million from my palace.

“Those who committed the offence would not have done that if they knew the implication. But as a father, I won’t place any curse on them.”

Okay.ng recalls that following last year’s #EndSARS protests, hoodlums stormed the Palace of the Oba of Lagos located at Iga Idugaran, Lagos Island, where they vandalised vehicles and carted away several artefacts.

The king’s staff of office commonly referred to as ‘Opa Ase’ was also stolen in the incident.