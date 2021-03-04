Violent Protest: Zamfara govt imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew in Jangebe

The Zamfara State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Jangebe town over violent protest after the return of the girls abducted last week in a secondary school.

The state’s commissioner for information, Sulaiman Anka, made this announcement on Thursday.

According to Anka, the curfew took effect from Wednesday.

He said: “Sequel to an unfortunate civil disobedience which took place at Jangebe town after the return of the released school children, the Zamfara state government has approved the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew at Jangebe town.

“This is to prevent any further breach of peace.

“Similarly, there is strong discovered evidence of Market activities in the town that aid and abet bandits activities in the town and neighbouring communities. Consequently, all market activities in the town are hereby suspended until further notice.”