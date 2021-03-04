COVID-19: FG announces extension of work-from-home order for civil servants

The Federal Government has announced a further extension of the work-from-home order issued to civil servants on grade level 12 and below.

reports that the government extended the directive put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 till the end of March, 2021.

This announcement was contained in a circular titled, ‘Stay-at-home directive continues’, dated March 3, by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan.

The circular reads: “Further to the circular No: HCSF/3065/Vol.1/68 dated 26th January 2021, and following the advice of the presidential task force on COVID-19, all officers on SGL 12 and below are to continue working from home till the end of March 2021.

“While it is acknowledged that there has been a reduction in the number of reported cases of COVID-19, it is important that this downward trend be maintained. It is to this end, that the work-from-home directive has to continue as specified above.

“It is also important to emphasise the need to ensure strict compliance with the existing guidelines on the prevention and spread of COVID-19.

“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned and ensure strict compliance.”