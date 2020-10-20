Oyetola imposes 24-hour curfew in Osun

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has declared a 24-hour curfew over the dangerous dimension the #EndSARS protest assumed.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji in a statement on Tuesday evening said events of the last 48 hours have however shown clearly that the protests have been hijacked by criminals and hoodlums.

The statement read: “In our dear State, but for providence, the Governor would not have been alive to preside over today’s security meeting following the attempt on his life last Saturday.

“In spite of the Saturday incident, we have allowed the protest to continue in the hope that the real protesters would take charge of the protest.

“As a responsible and responsive government that took the sacred oath to protect the lives and property of our citizens, we will not sit and watch criminals unleash terror on our State.

“Consequently, the Governor of the State of Osun, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, hereby imposes a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State, effective from 11.59 pm Tuesday, October 20, until further notice.

“By implication, there shall be no movement except those on essential duties who will be permitted to move around. These set of persons must have valid identifications to move around during the period of the curfew.

“All citizens and residents are enjoined to comply with this directive as any person found contravening this order shall be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.”