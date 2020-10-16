Take charge of Police tactical units in your states, NEC directs governors

The National Economic Council (NEC) has directed State Governors to take charge of police tactical units in their states.

The governors were also asked to set up judicial panels of inquiry to investigate police brutality.

Spokesman of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Thursday night.

According to Akande, the directive was given at a meeting attended by governors and chaired by Osinbajo.

The statement read: “The Council specifically resolved that State Governors and the FCT Minister should take charge of interface and contact with the protesters in their respective domains.

“The Council also directed that State Governors should immediately establish a State-based Special Security and Human Rights Committee to be chaired by the Governors in their States, to supervise the newly formed police tactical units and all other security agencies located in the State.

“The idea of the Special Security and Human Rights Committee in all States of the Federation and the FCT is to ensure that police formations and other security agencies in the State consistently protect the Human Rights of citizens.

“Members of the Special Committee would also include Representatives of Youths, and Civil Society. The head of Police tactical units in each of the State would also be a member of the Committee.”