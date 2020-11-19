Lekki Shootings: DJ Switch will be exposed soon – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says popular disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, fondly referred to as DJ Switch, “will be exposed” soon.

Mohammed said this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday while reacting to CNN’s report on the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki toll plaza on October 20, 2020.

According to the minister, celebrities used social media to circulate fake news during the #EndSARS crisis, noting that the government will not fold its arms and allow the trend to continue.

He said: “One of the purveyors of fake news was one DJ Switch which real name is Obianuju Catherine Udeh, even though she claimed authentic evidence of mass killings. Surprisingly, instead of presenting whatever evidence she may have, she chose to escape from the country on the claim that her life was in danger. In danger for who?

“The military has come out to say we never sought after her and to the best of my knowledge, the police never declared her wanted.

“Her conduct thus becomes suspect. Who is she fronting for? What is her real motive? Who are her sponsors? If she has any evidence, why is she not presenting such evidence to the panel? Since she was very desperate for asylum in any country, did she have to resort to blatant falsehood to tarnish the image of the country?

“In the fullness of time, this lady will be exposed for who she is, a fraud, a front for divisive and destructive forces.

“At this juncture, we want to appeal to countries that have made faulty judgements on the basis of fake news and disinformation emanating from #EndSARS crisis to endeavour to seek and find the truth.”

Okay.ng recalls that DJ Switch live-streamed the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.