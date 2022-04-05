Bida poly appoints new deputy rector

The authority of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, has called on its just appointed deputy rector (administration), Henry Koce, to use his wealth of experience to complement the institution’s reputation.

Rector of the polytechnic, Abubakar Dzukogi, made the call during the official presentation of the letter of appointment to Mr Koce at the institution’s council chambers on Tuesday.

Mr Dzukogi described the deputy rector as “a level-headed administrator who could work under pressure and turn in results promptly.”

He urged him to improve the quality of services for the good of the polytechnic.

The rector, therefore, encouraged Mr Koce “to hit the ground running in consolidating the gains of his predecessors.”

He added, “Your appointment came at a critical period; we are expecting accreditation either from the National Universities Commission or the National Board for Technical Education, and you have to finish that assignment.”

He noted that the new appointee would also oversee the Directorate of University Affiliations of the polytechnic.

The new deputy rector, an alumnus of the polytechnic, promised to work with the rector and other stakeholders to move the institution forward.

Mr Koce is the president of the Federal Polytechnic Bida Alumni Association and the director of the directorate of the institution’s university affiliation.