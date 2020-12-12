El-Rufai self-isolates as family members test positive for COVID-19

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has gone into isolation.

The governor made this known in a state-wide broadcast on Saturday morning.

According to El-Rufai, his decision to self-isolate was necessary as family members and senior government officials around him tested positive for COVID-19.

He said: “I have been notified of more positive Covid-19 test results of persons close to me, including an immediate family member and senior officials of the Kaduna state government.

“I am therefore in self-isolation and hope to be tested by Sunday. This is purely a precautionary move that complies with the standard Covid-19 protocols. There will be another update when the test results are ready.

“I appeal to every resident of Kaduna State to observe and abide by the preventive protocols against Covid-19, especially wearing facemasks, avoiding large gatherings, practising physical distancing and washing their hands regularly.”

Okay.ng recalls that El-Rufai had in March tested positive to the virus but recovered after some weeks.