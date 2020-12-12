Armed men abduct students of GSSS Kankara in Katsina

Dozens of students from the Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, North-West Nigeria have been reportedly abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits during an attack on the school Friday night.

Okay.ng gathered that the bandits arrived at the school at around 10.15 pm Friday night and carried out their operation for about one hour.

The principal of the school, Usman Abubakar, also confirmed the incident saying that the gunmen stormed the school gate and shot one of the policemen on duty on his leg who is presently receiving treatment in one of the hospitals. The other policeman who was also on duty escaped before the bandits gained complete access to the school.

Abubakar added that the bandits later proceeded to the staff quarters where they abducted the wife of one of the workers but later released her while they went away with their child.

He said the situation was however brought under control when soldiers of the Nigerian Army stationed in Kankara came and engaged the bandits in a gun duel, forcing them to abort their operations and flee to the nearby bush with the abducted victims due to the superior firepower of the military.

The principal noted that the school management is presently conducting a headcount among the students to ascertain the exact number that was abducted during the attack.

More to come…