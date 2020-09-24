El-Rufai gives update on selection of new Emir of Zazzau

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has given an update on the selection of a new Emir of Zazzau.

Okay.ng recalls that the former Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, died at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, in the early hours of Sunday after battling with a brief illness.

Following the death of the monarch, El-Rufai via his social media channels announced that the process to appoint a new Emir has commenced.

According to the governor, he is consulting a book authored by Professor MG Smith titled “Government in Zazzau” published in 1960 to guide his selection of a new Emir of Zazzau.

He wrote: “KADUNA UPDATE: While awaiting the recommendations of the Zazzau Emirate kingmakers, I am re-reading Prof MG Smith’s authoritative epic on the selection of Zazzau Emirs from 1800 to 1950 to guide me in taking a decision. “Government in Zazzau” was published in 1960.

“The kingmakers recommend but ultimate responsibility to choose rests on my humble. I must be knowledgeable about the process as the aspirants and kingmakers.”