NCDC announces 125 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 57,849

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 24, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, September 23th, announced 125 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 125 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-37
  2. Plateau-18
  3. FCT-17
  4. Ogun-15
  5. Rivers-10
  6. Benue-7
  7. Kaduna-7
  8. Anambra-5
  9. Oyo-3
  10. Cross River-2
  11. Ondo-2
  12. Edo-1
  13. Imo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 24th September, there are 57,849 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

49,098 patients have been discharged with 1,102 deaths across the country.

