NCDC announces 125 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 57,849

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, September 23th, announced 125 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 125 new cases are;

Lagos-37 Plateau-18 FCT-17 Ogun-15 Rivers-10 Benue-7 Kaduna-7 Anambra-5 Oyo-3 Cross River-2 Ondo-2 Edo-1 Imo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 24th September, there are 57,849 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

49,098 patients have been discharged with 1,102 deaths across the country.