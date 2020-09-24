NCDC announces 125 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 57,849

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, September 23th, announced 125 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 125 new cases are;
- Lagos-37
- Plateau-18
- FCT-17
- Ogun-15
- Rivers-10
- Benue-7
- Kaduna-7
- Anambra-5
- Oyo-3
- Cross River-2
- Ondo-2
- Edo-1
- Imo-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 24th September, there are 57,849 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
49,098 patients have been discharged with 1,102 deaths across the country.