Ekiti governor Fayemi tests negative for coronavirus

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fayemi disclosed this through his official Twitter handle (@kfayemi) on Friday, stating that he just received his result from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said: “I just received my test result from NCDC and it is negative. Thanks to all for your concern. This, however, calls for continued vigilance on the part of everyone. Covid-19 is real and we cannot afford to be complacent.”