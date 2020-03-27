News

Ekiti governor Fayemi tests negative for coronavirus

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye March 27, 2020
Less than a minute
Kayode Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fayemi disclosed this through his official Twitter handle (@kfayemi) on Friday, stating that he just received his result from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said: “I just received my test result from NCDC and it is negative. Thanks to all for your concern. This, however, calls for continued vigilance on the part of everyone. Covid-19 is real and we cannot afford to be complacent.”

 



COVID-19 in Nigeria

65
Confirmed
1
Deaths
3
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Job Ayantoye

Job Ayantoye

Job is a reporter for Okay.ng, he focuses on bringing local news reports in Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close