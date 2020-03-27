Coronavirus: Adeboye donates 11 ICU beds with ventilators

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye has donated to the fight agaisnt coronavirus (COVID-19).

RCCG in a statement issued on Friday disclosed that Pastor Adeboye donated intensive care unit beds fitted with ventilators to Lagos, Ogun and Plateau states to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The statement read: “Pastor E. A. Adeboye through RCCG Christian Social Responsibility has donated 11 Intensive Care Unit beds across the country fully fitted with ventilators that will be most needed in the care for COVID-19 cases.

“RCCG through its CSR arm has been very concerned about the loss of lives due to inadequate healthcare facilities in the country and has provided various health intervention activities.”