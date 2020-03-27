COVID-19: Katsina closes borders with Niger Republic, others

The Katsina State Government has ordered the closure of all points of entry in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The state commissioner for information, Abdulkarim Yahaya in a statement on Friday announced that all borders will be shut to neighbouring states and the Niger Republic.

The commissioner also said that movement outside the state will also be restricted from 6:00am on Saturday.

According to the statement, residents can move within the state’s geographical boundary but not outside the area.

In addition, Yahaya said fuel tankers and vehicles conveying food supplies will be allowed into the state after proper screening.

He said: “His Excellency Governor Aminu Bello Masari has directed the closure of all border with neighbouring states and Niger Republic.

“However, fuel takers and Vehicles conveying food items and other essential commodities will be allowed into the state subject to their screening and test at the point of entry.”

Nigeria had so far recorded 65 coronavirus cases in Lagos, Abuja, Bauchi, Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Osun and Rivers.

Three patients have been discharged while one confirmed dead.