Eight contestants up for votes as Firstbank-sponsored The Voice Nigeria Season 3 holds second live show

Eight contestants survived the heat and are up for viewers’ votes as The Voice Nigeria, Season 3, held its second live show over the weekend. This followed energetic performances of various songs and display of raw talents by vocalists in a bid to outdo one other as the world class talents reality series glitters to the grand finale.

To keep your favourite contestants on the show, viewers have to vote by dialing *894*7*talent’s code#.

Full details of the voting code of all contestants can be gotten in the video clip below:

Four talents, including Kitay Naomi Mac, Eazzie and Esther, who were earlier saved by the four celebrity coaches cum judges following the first live show were joined by four other saved by viewers out of the eight up for votes. The lucky ones were Anu, Dapo, Nuel Ayo and Kpee who returned to team Yemi, Falz, Waje and Darey respectively for a chance to perform courtesy of viewers’ votes as verified and endorsed by the highly respected KPMG.

Toeseen, Tamara, Inioluwa, and Jeremiah have now dropped out of the very intense competition.

The last eight contestants all performed during the second live show to the excitement of coaches and a small audience in compliance with Covid-19 protocols. Following the show, all eight now depend on the viewers’ votes as the coaches can no longer save anyone and only the top six with the highest votes will perform at the third live show.

Meanwhile, all eight talents gave great accounts of their artistry with scintillating performances of various songs at the second live show.It was team Yemi that opened the second live show kicking off with a natural performer, Kitay with a cultural performance of “Ada Ada” by Flavour followed by the soprano singer Anu with an assertive delivery of “This is Me” by The Greatest Showman.