Fast-rising singer, Daniel Benson, known by his stage name Buju, has returned with a brand new song titled ‘Testimony’ after his previous release ‘Outside’.

Buju announced the new song via his social media pages on Thursday.

He wrote: “My new single “TESTIMONY” is out now on all platforms! please go check it out!“

Download the 2-minute track here.