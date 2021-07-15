News

Sokoto Senator Dambaba named as Deputy Minority Whip

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter July 15, 2021
Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba

Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Dambaba, representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, has been named as the new Senate Minority Whip by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This was announced by Senate President Ahmad Lawan while reading a letter signed by the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Tsuari, on the floor of the Senate.

He replaced Senator Sahabi Yau from Zamfara State, who defected to the All Progressives Congress

More to come…

