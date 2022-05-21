EFCC: Ex-Speaker Patricia Etteh released after meeting bail conditions

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released Patricia Etteh, former speaker of the house of representatives, from its custody.

This was confirmed by the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Saturday.

According to Uwujaren, the former speaker was released on Friday after she met her bail conditions.

The statement reads, “Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs Patricia Olubunmi Etteh, detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on suspicious and shady financial involvement with Phil Jin Projects Limited, has been released by the Commission.

“She was released on Friday, May 20, 2022 upon fulfilling bail conditions offered her by investigators working on her matter. She is to report periodically to assist further investigations.“

Okay.ng recalls that Mrs Etteh, who was Speaker between June 6, 2007, and October 30, 2007, was on Tuesday for allegedly receiving a suspicious payment of N130 million.