COVID-19: PTF denies recommending another lockdown to Buhari

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has advised Nigerians to disregard information suggesting that the Federal Government is not contemplating another lockdown.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, on Friday.

According to the statement, no recommendation has been made to President Muhammadu Buhari on another lockdown.

“The attention of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 has been drawn to some misinformation circulating on the social media to the effect that the Federal Government is contemplating another lockdown this weekend.

“The PTF wishes to state categorically that there is no such consideration at any of its meetings nor has any recommendation been made to this effect to the President.

“The PTF frowns at such unpatriotic misinformation which is capable of causing unnecessary panic and anxiety among the populace.”

The PTF urged Nigerians to join hands with the Federal Government to contain the spread of the virus in the country by adhering to non-pharmaceutical interventions recommended.