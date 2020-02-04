Edo: Obaseki asks Police IG to arrest Oshiomhole

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has submitted a petition to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, seeking to arrest the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Philip Shaibu, speaking to newsmen on Monday noted that the Edo State Government has asked the IGP to arrest Oshiomhole.

According to Shaibu, governor Obaseki would also submit the petition against Oshiomhole to other authorities, including the Department of State Services (DSS).

Earlier, the governor had accused Oshiomhole of plotting to plunge the state into crisis, asking the IGP to call him (Oshiomhole) to order.