Okada, Keke riders clash with Police in Lagos

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu February 3, 2020
Motorcycle and Tricycle riders on Monday protested over the recent ban on their movements in some parts of Lagos State.

According to sources, during the protest in Ijora area of the state, the riders reportedly clashed with policemen.

Okay.ng learnt that the police officers tried to stop the protest which started around 08.21 am on Monday.

The Okada and Keke riders blocked the road, burnt tyres calling on the Lagos Government to reverse the ban on their activities in certain areas of the State.

More details shortly…



