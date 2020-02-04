PENGASSAN calls for immediate sack of service chiefs

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria [PENGASSAN] has called for the immediate sack of Nigeria’s service chiefs over the issue of raising security in the country.

PENGASSAN, in a statement issued on Monday, said that the growing rate of insecurity in the land had become a nightmare and the service chiefs have overstayed their tenure in office.

The statement reads partly: “On daily basis, stories of killings in states such as Borno, Plateau, Kaduna, Adamawa and the recent beheading of the Adamawa State Christian Association of Nigeria Chairman have saturated the mass media.

“The Boko Haram sect for example, has been relentless in the shedding of blood and destruction of properties of innocent victims. We condemn in totality these atrocities and find it highly unacceptable.”