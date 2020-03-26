Edo governor tests negative for coronavirus

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has tested negativr for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Okay.ng reports that the governor had earlier went into self-isolation after having contact with two persons that tested positive for COVID-19.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement on Thursday said the result is that of the rapid diagnostic test, while the governor awaits the result of the PCR test.

The statement read: “I can confirm that the governor tested negative for coronavirus when he ran the rapid diagnostic test for the virus. However, we are currently awaiting the result of more conclusive PCR test.”

“In the meantime, the governor has decided to continue to work in self-solation and he is asymptomatic,”