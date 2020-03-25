Nigeria confirms 5 new cases of coronavirus — now 51 in total

Nigeria has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this through its website.

According to NCDC: “On the 25th March 25, 2020, five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 51 cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and one death from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria.

“Of the new six cases reported on March 25, three are in Lagos State, one is in Osun State, one in Rivers State, and one is in FCT. All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care.”