Akwa Ibom doctor dies after showing coronavirus symptoms

A medical doctor identified as Dominic Essien in Akwa Ibom state has died after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Nsikak Nyoyoko, Chairman of the state’s branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), made this disclosure in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to Nyoyoko, Essien was taken to the Ibom Specialist Hospital in Uyo where he died.

He said, “I was called last night by a colleague who intimated me that one of our colleagues was sick with a week history of fever, cough and shortness of breath which worsened yesterday with his SPO2 as low as 72%, requiring him to be placed on oxygen at his clinic.

“I immediately called upon a member of the State #COVID19 Response Team to swing into action and somehow, later last night, our colleague was admitted into ISH and managed by specialists in respiratory medicine.

“With the symptoms elucidated above, a suspicion of COVID-19 was entertained and he had his sample taken today awaiting transportation to the laboratory for COVID-19 testing.

“Unfortunately, this revered colleague of ours died midafternoon.”

Dr Essien, a physiotherapist, owned a private clinic in Uyo and was also a lecturer in the Department of Physiology, University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

The Akwa Ibom state has six confirmed cases of COVID-19.