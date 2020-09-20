NCDC records 97 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 57,242

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, September 20th, announced 97 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 11 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 97 new cases are;

Lagos-46 Kwara-12 Rivers-11 Adamawa-4 Niger-4 Ogun-4 Osun-4 Ekiti-3 Imo-3 Kaduna-3 Plateau-2 FCT-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 20th September, there are 57,242 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

48,569 patients have been discharged with 1,098 deaths across the country.