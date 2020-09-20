NCDC records 97 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 57,242

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, September 20th, announced 97 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 11 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 97 new cases are;
- Lagos-46
- Kwara-12
- Rivers-11
- Adamawa-4
- Niger-4
- Ogun-4
- Osun-4
- Ekiti-3
- Imo-3
- Kaduna-3
- Plateau-2
- FCT-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 20th September, there are 57,242 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
48,569 patients have been discharged with 1,098 deaths across the country.