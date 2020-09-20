HeadlinesNews

NCDC records 97 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 57,242

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 20, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, September 20th, announced 97 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 11 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 97 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-46
  2. Kwara-12
  3. Rivers-11
  4. Adamawa-4
  5. Niger-4
  6. Ogun-4
  7. Osun-4
  8. Ekiti-3
  9. Imo-3
  10. Kaduna-3
  11. Plateau-2
  12. FCT-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 20th September, there are 57,242 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

48,569 patients have been discharged with 1,098 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 20, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button