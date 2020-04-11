Ebonyi govt declares total ban on ‘Okada’ for violating COVID-19 order

The Ebonyi State Government has banned the use of motorcycles also known as ‘Okada’ with immediate effect.

On Saturday, Governor David Umahi made this declaration in a statement issued by his special assistant on media.

According to Umahi, commercial motorcyclists and vehicle operators have continued to bring people into the state despite the closure of borders.

He warned that any vehicle caught flouting the lockdown by bringing people into the state will be impounded and auctioned off.

The statement read: “The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, has noted with dismay how misguided elements hire motorcyclists popularly called Okada to enter Ebonyi State through track roads which contravenes the COVID-19 Law 2020 and as a result, has directed immediate ban of the use of Motorcycles (Okada) in Ebonyi State.

“This directive is without exception and the ban is an all-time ban across the state.”