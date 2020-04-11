News

COVID-19: Abuja discharges 4 patients

Saddam Yusuf Saleh April 11, 2020
Muhammad Bello
Muhammad Bello

Four patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Abuja have been discharged.

The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) made this disclosure in a tweet through its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

The tweet read: “The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four (4) #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven (11) in the FCT as at 12:30am, April 11th, 2020.”

 



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
305
Deaths
7
Recovered
58
Active
240
Last updated: April 11, 2020 - 3:09 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


