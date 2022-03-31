Driver dies as train derails in Kaduna

A narrow-gauge train travelling from Lagos to Kano derailed at Farin Ruwa, near Jaji in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna, killing the train driver.

Malam Abdullahi, spokesman for northern regional district of the Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC), Zaria, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria on Thursday.

According to Mr Abdullahi, Bala Kawu, the train driver, died during the incident as the cargo train was conveying soft drinks to Kano.

He said the incident happened due to vandalisation of the slippers and other accessories of the rail track in the area.

Mr Abdullahi said rescue efforts are currently ongoing to recover the remains of the deceased to salvage the situation for the train to continue its journey to Kano.