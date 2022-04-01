Buhari appoints new board members for National Institute for Labour Studies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of a new Board of the National Institute for Labour Studies.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, says the reconstitution of the Board is prompted by the expiration of the tenure of the former Board.

The statement mentions Prince Sam Okpako Onokohwomo as the Chairman of the new Board.

Members are Brigadier General Umar Gital Yusuf, representing the Nigerian Army, Mrs Omoabie Udeme Akpan, representing the Ministry of Labour and Employment and Commissioner of Police Falaye Olaleye, representing the Nigeria Police Force.

Others are Ambassador Obinna Chukwuemeka Agbugba, representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Umaru Ahmadu, representing the Service Strategy and Policy Office and Comrade Salamatu Aliyu, representing the Nigeria Labour Congress, and Comrade Babatunde Goke Olatunji, representing the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The rest are Mr Femi Mokikan, representing the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, Mr. Adeniyi Ologun, representing the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association and Comrade Nasir Fagge, representing Nigerian Universities, while Comrade Issa Aremu, Director of National Institute for Labour Studies.

The statement says the Council will be inaugurated by the Supervising Minister of the National Directorate of Employment, and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, on a date to be communicated to the appointees.

Their appointment, according to the statement, is for a period of four years.