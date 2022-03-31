Jonathan reacts to Abuja-Kaduna rail attack

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has condemned the attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train by terrorists.

Okay.ng recalls that gunmen on Monday night blew up a rail track and open fire on a train conveying passengers to Kaduna from Abuja.

The incident led to the loss of lives, injury and abduction of unidentified passengers.

Reacting to the attack, Jonathan in several tweets via his Twitter handle called on security agencies to beef up their efforts and restore normalcy to the country.

He said: “I commiserate with the victims of Monday’s Abuja-Kaduna train attack, the families of the deceased and other Nigerians who have been affected, in one way or the other, by recent events in our country, driven by the violent activities of bandits and terrorists.

“My thoughts are with them even as I pray that all those abducted will be rescued and reunited with their families, soon.

“I call on the security and intelligence services to scale up their efforts and ensure that perpetrators of these dastardly crimes are served with justice, and restore normalcy to our land.

“I urge Nigerians to be vigilant, optimistic, and not to succumb to pessimism and fear.”