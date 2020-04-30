Drinking palm oil can not stop spread of coronavirus — NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NDC) has debunked a social media message suggesting that “drinking palm oil can stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, the NCDC says such a claim is ‘FALSE’ and warned Nigerians not to spread false information.

The tweet reads: “The claim that drinking palm oil can stop the spread of #COVID19 is FALSE

“To protect yourselves and loved ones from #COVID19 please adhere to guidance from public health authorities and avoid the spread of false information.”

Okay.ng reports that the NCDC reported 196 new coronavirus cases in FCT, eleven states of Nigeria, bring the total 1728 as of 11:55 pm on Wednesday, April 29.