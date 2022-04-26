DELSU student regains freedom from kidnappers after paying ransom

A Delta State University (DELSU) student, Chris Oghojafor, has been released by his abductors.

He allegedly regained freedom after a ransom of N3 million was paid.

Oghojafor, an Industrial Chemistry student was kidnapped on Friday, April 22, 2022.

His abductors had demanded for N50m ransom, which was later negotiated to N3m.

Jospeh Oghojafor Esq, who is the father of the victim, confirmed his release.

He said his son, “Chris Oghojafor, who was kidnapped in Abraka by Fulani herdsmen, since on Friday evening, has just been released now. Glory be to God.”

The student was released near Ugolo-Orogun, by the railway, in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State.