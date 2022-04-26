Bandits free Kajuru PDP chairman’s family members after weeks in captivity

Bandits who kidnapped family members of the Kajuru Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Kaduna State have released them.

Okay.ng gathered that they were released on Monday night, after spending some weeks with the kidnappers.

It can be recalled that seven family members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), chairman in Kajuru, were kidnapped a few weeks ago.

The kidnapped family members include Joseph Barde, Gambo Barde, Obadiah yohanna Barde, Bamaiyi Joseph Barde, Blessing yohanna Barde, Jennifer yohanna Barde, Salama Gombo.

One of the kidnapped victims was earlier released on health grounds, while the bandits demanded ransom for the release of the others.

But the bandits killed one of them over the family’s failure to respond to their demands.

They have now released the remaining five members of the family.

Those released are: Obadiah Barde, Bamaiyi Joseph, Salama Gambo, and Jennifer Yohanna.