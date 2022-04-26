Former minister, Graham Douglas, dies aged 82

A former Minister of Aviation, Alabo Graham-Douglas, who served under the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida in 1999, is dead.

Okay.ng gathered that Graham-Douglas died at a private hospital in Abuja on Monday at the age of 82.

He served as minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity under Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

The deceased, in 1989, was appointed as the Minister for Social Development, Youths and Sports by the Military President, Ibrahim Babangida.

He lost to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the presidential primaries of the PDP in 1998.