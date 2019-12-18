Davido disclaims video of him advertising event for COZA church

Nigerian singer Davido has dissociated himself from a viral video of him advertising an upcoming event by Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

Davido through his Twitter handle on Wednesday said he was unknowingly used for COZA’s 12 Days of Glory program scheduled to hold in January 2020.

According to the DMW boss, the video he appeared in was for a little girl who is a fan for her personal use. But, it was wrongfully used as an advertisement.

The disclaimer reads, “I’m writing to quickly disclaim viral videos going round of me advertising for Coza event to come up I want to say I have NOTHING whatsoever to do with the church !!! The fact I did a quick video for a kid introduced as a fan just for her personal use and it was chopped up and used for such an advert extremely disappoints me. It is fraudulent and extremely disrespectful!!! I have never and most certainly am not associated in any way with Coza church and have reached out to those responsible for this madness immediately !! I will most certainly be proceeding further if you do not retract that video immediately !!! A word is enough!!!!”

To whom it may concern pic.twitter.com/OMBlWNuWEo — Davido (@davido) December 18, 2019

At the time of writing this report, the video shared by Biodun Fatoyinbo, the head pastor of the church, has been taken down from his Instagram page.

Here is a screenshot of the video underneath: