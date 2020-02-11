Danny Murphy advise Liverpool to sell Firmino and buy Mbappe

Former Liverpool midfielder, Danny Murphy, has urged the Reds to replace Roberto Firmino with Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe.

Murphy argued that Firmino has not been prolific in terms of scoring goals.

However, Murphy believes that the Reds will be “more scary” upfront with Mane and Salah.

Speaking at an interview with talkSPORT, the 42-year-old said: “If Liverpool were to lose Firmino and go and get Mbappe, would that be a scarier front three?

“Would he complement the two as much? It’s a debate. Nobody can give me a fact.

“I think if Mbappe was playing up front with Mane and Salah then that would be more scary than Firmino, Salah and Mane. That’s just me.

“I’m not belittling what Firmino’s done, he’s a wonderful footballer,”

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table with 22 points clear of Manchester City.