Messi and Ronaldo can play together at Juventus – Ariedo Braida reveals

Former AC Milan sporting director, Ariedo Braidahas revealed that Messi might join fellow football star Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

Messi has a clause in his contract, which allows him to depart from Barca at the end of this season.

The Argentina captain has been linked with a move to Manchester City, where he could reunite with former manager, Pep Guardiola.

But, Braida believes that the 32-year-old will love to play for Juventus in Serie A.

Speaking with journalist regarding Messi current situation at Barca, Braida said:

“Messi is an extraordinary player, he’s doing very well at Barcelona.

“He’s been there since he was 13 and he lives with his family.

“It’s difficult for him to leave, but not impossible.”

The 73-year-old added that Messi could even end up playing with Ronaldo.

“They are two such good players that with good work they could work.

“They can play together,”