45 years on the throne: Buhari greets Emir of Zazzau

President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted the Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris as he celebrates his 45 years anniversary.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday described the monarch as “a symbol of peace, stability, unity and development of his people.”

According to President Buhari, the 18th Emir of Zazzau Emirate, and Chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Traditional Rulers, “remains not only a shining light and custodian of the culture of the emirate, but also a revered monarch whose wise counsel to governments at the state and federal levels over the decades, remain invaluable and enduring.”

Buhari advised the traditional ruler not to waver in his belief in the unity of his fatherland, but to do all within his power to ensure that his domain remains a model of peace.

He prayed that Almighty Allah will endow the longest-serving Emir of Zazzau with longer life and wisdom to enable him continue to serve his emirate, society and humanity.