NCDC announces 156 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,743

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, September 4th, announced 156 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 156 new cases are;

Lagos-36 FCT-35 Oyo-29 Kaduna-10 Abia-9 Osun-5 Ogun-5 Enugu-5 Rivers-4 Nasarawa-3 Ekiti-3 Imo-3 Edo-2 Kwara-2 Katsina-2 Plateau-2 Niger-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 4th September, there are 54,743 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

42,816 patients have been discharged with 1,051 deaths across the country.