NCDC announces 156 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,743

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 4, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, September 4th, announced 156 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 156 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-36
  2. FCT-35
  3. Oyo-29
  4. Kaduna-10
  5. Abia-9
  6. Osun-5
  7. Ogun-5
  8. Enugu-5
  9. Rivers-4
  10. Nasarawa-3
  11. Ekiti-3
  12. Imo-3
  13. Edo-2
  14. Kwara-2
  15. Katsina-2
  16. Plateau-2
  17. Niger-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 4th September, there are 54,743 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

42,816 patients have been discharged with 1,051 deaths across the country.

