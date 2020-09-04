NCDC announces 156 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,743

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, September 4th, announced 156 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 16 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 156 new cases are;
- Lagos-36
- FCT-35
- Oyo-29
- Kaduna-10
- Abia-9
- Osun-5
- Ogun-5
- Enugu-5
- Rivers-4
- Nasarawa-3
- Ekiti-3
- Imo-3
- Edo-2
- Kwara-2
- Katsina-2
- Plateau-2
- Niger-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 4th September, there are 54,743 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
42,816 patients have been discharged with 1,051 deaths across the country.