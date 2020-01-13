Damilola Adegbite wants to support three single mothers with school fees

Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite has declared her decision to help three single mothers with school fees for their kids.

The 34-year-old took to her Instagram page on Monday to call on single mothers who are unmarried, divorced, separated or widows.

Her post reads underneath:

“Dear Single Mom,

“If your child didn’t go to school today because you aren’t able to pay his/her fees, please send me a DM and include your phone number.

“I’ll be paying 3 children’s school fees this term and by God’s grace, this is only the starting point. Please send me a message only if you are a single mother: Unmarried, Divorced, Separated, or Widowed. Tell me a little about yourself.

“I’ll pick based on my discretion. Please feel free to tag anyone who you know may need this, and if they aren’t on social media, you may send a message on their behalf.

“P.S I will be paying directly into the school’s account.

God bless you”.