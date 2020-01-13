Nigeria Customs shortlists 162,399 candidates for recruitment exercise

Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) has shortlisted a total of 162,399 candidates for its recruitment exercise.

According to a statement signed on Monday by the NCS Spokesman, Joseph Attah, “the Service has shortlisted a total of 162,399 applicants out of 828,333 candidates that applied in the ongoing Customs recruitment exercise.

“In-line with our earlier stated guideline, those shortlisted are being notified via their e-mail addresses and telephone numbers.

“Consequently, all those notified will do their aptitude tests at a date and centre indicated in their respective notification slips, they are expected to print from their e-mail account.

“For the avoidance of doubt, NCS recruitment process requires NO monetary payment, hence any such request from any quarter should be regarded as fraudulent and ignored.

“All short-listed candidates coming to the centres are to come along with the notification slips and identity card. They are to be in their best behaviours and comply with all instructions during the aptitude tests as doing the contrary could lead to instant disqualification.”