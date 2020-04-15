Dakuku Peterside reacts to Keniebi Okoko’s death

Former director-general of NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside has reacted to the death of his friend, Keniebi Okoko.

Keniebi Okoko, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KDI Oil and Gas Company, was the son of elder statesman and former President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) Prof Kimse Okoko.

Okoko, a pastor at Salvation Ministries was said to have died during a liposuction surgery procedure at a hospital (name withheld) around Lekki in Lagos.

Initially, news of the death was mired in confusion as counter-information came in that he has been resuscitated and moved into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However further investigations revealed that he has been declared dead.

However, Peterside in a statement on Wednesday confirmed Keniebi Okoko’s death.

The statement read: “I start by a confession, Keniebi is my friend, brother and someone who impacts every soul he comes in contact with. Yesterday I got a call and rushed to the hospital where I met him lifeless.

“What is important is that he lived a good and impactful life and sure he has gone to be with the Lord.

“I got to the hospital about 8:30pm and Ijaw men and women, and other friends of his from across the country (high, mighty, ordinary folks) have taken over the hospital and were ready to go to “war” for most loved Kenebi.

“It simply restored my faith in brotherhood and humanity.

“Too many persons, in the midst of wailing, were willing to help to ensure that a loving soul like Kenebi is not put to shame.

“The second observation is that all and sundry were not happy with the professional handling of the medical attention he got leading to his death and are demanding that we must get to the root of the matter so persons whose professional negligence led to this avoidable death must be held to account for it.

“In Kenebi’s death, I have seen the outpouring of love and appreciation of impact living. May the soul of my beloved brother KENEBI Rest In Peace and May we continue rallying each other whenever the need arises”.