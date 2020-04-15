Apple unveils the updated iPhone SE (2020)

Apple has introduced the new iPhone SE (2020) with a redesigned look at a cheaper price.

The American company on Wednesday unveiled the updated device of its earlier version released in 2016.

iPhone SE second generation is priced at $399 for the 64GB version of the device.

The new device which has a 4.7-inch screen is the same basic shape and looks like the iPhone 8.

The iPhone SE is essentially an iPhone 8 with a better camera and processor — and a lower price tag. Although it’s a relatively old design, this iPhone SE has Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, the same that’s available in the latest iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models.

It also has a portrait mode with technology Apple calls “monocular depth sensing.” It uses machine learning to detect depth and faces — which, unfortunately, means that it will only work on people, not pets. It includes optical image stabilization, and Apple says it can do “cinematic” stabilization on video as well as support 4K video at 60fps. The front-facing selfie camera is 7-megapixels, and it can also do portrait mode effects.

Apple announced that the device will available for preorder this Friday, April 17th, and it will ship on April 24th.