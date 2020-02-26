Frank Lampard blames ‘lack of experience’ for Chelsea 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich

Chelsea suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.

Bayern Munich winger, Serge Gnabry scored twice and Robert Lewandowski netted the third goal of the match.

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has revealed that lack of experience leads to his team 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Speaking after the match, Lampard said: “We saw a lot of quality in their team.

I played against Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Manuel Neuer in the 2012 final. Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba have been there a long time.

“There’s a lot to their team we have to respect. Today was a clear show there’s a lot of work to be done. I’ve felt that all the way through since taking the job.

“They [Chelsea players] need to use it as a positive effect. They won’t feel like it this evening but what they need to do is understand the levels of the Champions League when you get to the knockout stage.

“A lot of players haven’t played in it before. When you have an eye-opener like tonight, the only answer – young or old – is to say I’m not going to look at any part of the team other than myself. Who was I up against? How do I feel I played against him?”