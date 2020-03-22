News

Nigeria announces new case of coronavirus in Abuja

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 22, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced a new case of coronavirus in the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja, bringing the number of cases to 4.

The NCDC had earlier on Sunday confirmed four new cases of the disease in Lagos and Oyo States.

With this development, Nigeria has now recorded 27 cases.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

26
Confirmed
0
Deaths
1
Recovered


