Nigeria announces new case of coronavirus in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced a new case of coronavirus in the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja, bringing the number of cases to 4.

The NCDC had earlier on Sunday confirmed four new cases of the disease in Lagos and Oyo States.

One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in FCT, Nigeria As at 11:00 am on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Of the 27 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death pic.twitter.com/Taxi37NzjW — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 22, 2020

With this development, Nigeria has now recorded 27 cases.