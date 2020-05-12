News

COVID-19 patient gives birth to baby boy in Lagos

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 12, 2020
A 37-year-old woman diagnosed with coronavirus has been delivered of a baby boy at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.

The hospital made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the COVID-19 patient gave birth to the baby on Saturday.

It, however, did not state if the COVID-19 status of the baby.

The statement read: “A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses delivered another woman diagnosed with COVID-19 of a baby boy (Birth weight: 2.6kg).

“The 37-year-old mother was delivered of the baby via a caesarean section on Saturday, May 9.

“The mother and baby are doing well. We celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,641
Deaths
150
Recovered
902
Active
3,589
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 8:00 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,317,351
+65,061
Deaths
291,260
+4,123
Recovered
1,568,578
Active
2,456,919
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 8:00 pm (+01:00)


