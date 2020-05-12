News
COVID-19 patient gives birth to baby boy in Lagos
A 37-year-old woman diagnosed with coronavirus has been delivered of a baby boy at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.
The hospital made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday.
According to the statement, the COVID-19 patient gave birth to the baby on Saturday.
It, however, did not state if the COVID-19 status of the baby.
The statement read: “A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses delivered another woman diagnosed with COVID-19 of a baby boy (Birth weight: 2.6kg).
“The 37-year-old mother was delivered of the baby via a caesarean section on Saturday, May 9.
“The mother and baby are doing well. We celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.”
