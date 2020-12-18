News
COVID-19 second wave: Sanwo-Olu releases fresh guidelines for Lagosians
- All public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, are to work from home as from Monday, December 21st for the next 14 days – in the first instance.
- All schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice.
- Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice.
- Night Clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All Night Clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice.
- The midnight to 4a.m curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place.
- The protocol of ‘No Mask No Entry’ must be enforced by all public places: Offices, Businesses, Markets, Shops, and so on.
- All Places of Worship (Churches, Mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours, and also that no gathering exceeds 50% of the maximum capacity of the Venue.
- All Event Planners must obtain prior clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission (lasgsafetyreg.com) for all events, and ensure that any planned gatherings do not exceed 300 people.
- IF the capacity of a Venue exceeds 300 & permission has been granted, the occupancy shall not be more than 50% of such a venue.
- Ample ventilation must also be maintained at all times in all Venues & Deep cleaning of the premises must be carried out BEFORE & AFTER every event
- A minimum of 2 meters’ distance should be maintained between seated or standing guests.
- All guests and service providers at events MUST wear nose masks/coverings before entry.
- Hand sanitizers or hand washing units are to be positioned at the entry point and various spots within the hall.
Provision must be made for all guests and service providers to wash their hands before entering the venue or use hand sanitizers, as well as undergo a temperature check, which is mandatory.
- Guests and service providers with high temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team that must be present.
- Health, Safety and Environment Officers must be present at all public gatherings (Religious or Social) and must be trained in basic first aid procedures.
- All Events’ Staff must also be educated on recognising COVID-19 symptoms.