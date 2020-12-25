COVID-19 second wave: FG directs universities to suspend academic activities

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has ordered Vice-Chancellors of Universities to suspend academic activities to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

This is coming after the Academic Staff Union of Universities suspended its nine-month-old strike.

In the directive issued in a circular signed by Chris Maiyaki, its Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), NUC said classrooms, hostel accommodation, conferences and seminars should be suspended in accordance to COVID-19 protocol of prohibition of large gatherings.

Furthermore, the cirucular directed that universities should remain closed pending further directives by FG on the reopening of schools.

It said: “Vice-Chancellors are to please note that the directive is part of the measures approved by Mr. President to mitigate the second wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

“The affected officers are expected to perform their duties from home while those on GL13 and above should strictly adhere to the extant preventive measures, including maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing of hands and/or sanitizing of hands, wearing of face masks and reducing the number of visitors to offices.”