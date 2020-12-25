Entertainment

Gunmen attack house of former militant, Ogunbos in Bayelsa

Photo of Ali Khadija Ali KhadijaDecember 25, 2020
Less than a minute

Unknown Gunmen have attached the house of well known ex-militant, Eric Paul popularly known as Ogunboss.

Reports had it that, the gunmen invaded his house located in Peremabiri, Southern Ijaw LGA of Bayelsa state  and set it on fire.

The gunmen came to the community and started shooting sporadically before setting the house on fire.

Sources had it that, the ex-militant escaped the attack as he has gone for a burial service in the community.

The state command public relations officer, Buswat Ansimi who confirmed the incident has said the situation is currently under control.

Tags
Photo of Ali Khadija Ali KhadijaDecember 25, 2020
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button